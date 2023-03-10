MIAMI (WFLA) — Two men and three women were found dead in a Miami Lakes home Friday morning after what appeared to be a mass murder-suicide, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police said the discovery happened at a home on Northwest 87 Court in Miami Lakes.

Public Information Officer Alvaro Zabaleta said the investigation began after a 911 call came in from a family member who was trying to find their relatives at the home.

“Our officers responded, met the individual here, explained what was going on, and as our officers went and did a search on the outer perimeter of the house, they were able to find a window that was unlocked,” he said.

Zabaleta said when officers entered through the window, they found a person who was shot dead.

As they went through the house, they found the other four bodies.

“They were able to find in one of the last bedrooms a male that was deceased from a gunshot wound but it appears to be self-inflicted,” Zabaleta said.

According to police, the deceased individuals were two men and three women. Officers do not yet know the exact relationship of the people who were found in the home.

It is also not yet known how long the people were dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.