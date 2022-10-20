TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were accused of stealing from Florida Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in an eight-county “crime spree”.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero were arrested on outstanding warrants in Sarasota County and charged with grand theft and scheme to defraud.

“Organized retail theft hurts consumers as stores must account for losses when pricing items, but we are fighting back, and this latest case is just another example of my office working with law enforcement to stop criminals targeting stores across our state,” Moody said. “My statewide Prosecutors will ensure this criminal organization faces justice for their rampant crime spree.”

Moody’s office said Baldivia and Rivero would purchase items and obtain a receipt before travelling to another store. Then, they would allegedly gather up the same items from inside the store and attempt to return them, and repeat the process for multiple stores.

The Attorney General’s office said the duo racked up a total of $47,000 in losses in Charlotte, Collier, Hillsborough, Lee, Orange, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia counties. The alleged stolen items included windows, doors and flooring.

Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution has charged both men with grand theft (over $20,000) and organized scheme to defraud (over $20,000), which are both second degree felonies.