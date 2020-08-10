Florida woman finds python in washing machine

(WPEC/CNN) – A woman in West Palm Beach is still shaken after finding a python in her washing machine.

Emily Visnic was about to load her washer when she saw some snakeskin. She assumed it was snakeskin clothing, but reached her hand inside and felt something slither.

Visnic said she ran out of her apartment and found maintenance men who removed the snake, but they didn’t tell her what they did with it.

“The first couple of days were tough. I was really, really freaked out. Um, I kept thinking I was cause the thing kept hissing. So like I was walking around my car. Did I just hear a hiss or did I just hear that move? You know,” Visnic said.

Animal Control suspects the snake was an escaped pet that got into her apartment through a fence, and that this was an isolated incident. A neighbor had reported hearing a snake hiss the day before, leading them to believe it was traveling through the building’s vents.

