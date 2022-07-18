ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a woman Friday after she allegedly threw a can of beans at an older man, according to an affidavit.
Police said that Lynn Bitinaitis, 54, got into an argument with a man on the sidewalk along 2nd Avenue North, which escalated when she threw a can of beans at the man’s back.
The suspect then threw another half-full can of beans at the man, covering him in baked bean liquid, the affidavit said.
The victim also told police that she threw a hard-boiled egg at him as well.
Police said a witness saw Bitinaitis throw something at the man.
The suspect was charged with battery on a person 65 years of age or older.
