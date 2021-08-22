Florida woman arrested; throws cat in river while arguing with ex-boyfriend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook a Florida woman has been arrested for animal cruelty after she was accused of throwing a cat in a crate into the Intracoastal Waterway while arguing with her ex-boyfriend.

The cat, Stanley, was rescued and is ok deputies say.

Christa Anne Thistle, 53, is also charged with simple assault after “demanding to be taken to jail so she could make a phone, bond out and kill her ex-boyfriend,” deputies confirmed on the Facebook post.

Deputies were called to Riverwood Park Campground around 7 PM Thursday night. They learned Thistle and her long-term boyfriend had recently broken up and had gotten into an argument over him not moving out fast enough.

Thistle began moving her ex-boyfriend’s belongings out of the RV after knocking over food that was being cooked picked up Stanley’s cat crate and threw him into the river.

Thistle’s ex-boyfriend jumped into the river to save Stanley, it is estimated the cat was submerged for at least 20 seconds. Upon deputies’ arrival, Stanley was still wet and shivering and the ex-boyfriend was wet from the waist down.

Thistle denied the allegations and was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail. She remained there Friday morning with no bond pending the first apperance.

Stanley was taken into custody by the Volusia County Animal Services for follow-up and care.