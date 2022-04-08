TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teens were arrested Thursday after authorities said they took turns shooting at each other while wearing a body armored vest.

The Belleview Police Department responded to a shooting call Sunday, April 3 from a home on the 10400 block of southeast 52nd Court. When they arrived, officers said they found 16-year-old Christopher Leroy Broad with a gunshot wound.

Broad was sent to the hospital where he ultimately died as a result of his injuries.

Over the course of several days, detectives discovered that two other boys, Joshua Vining, and Colton Whitler, both 17-years-old, were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest that contained a form of body armor.

Officers said Vining shot and struck Broad while he was wearing the vest. According to a news release, Whitler was initially interviewed as a witness to the shooting but misled officials with inaccurate information about what took place and who shot Broad.

Vining was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm. Whitler was also arrested in connection with the shooting for providing false information to law enforcement.