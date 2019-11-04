Florida teacher accused of being drunk at school

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (CNN) — A Pinellas County fourth-grade teacher was arrested at school, accused of showing up to work — drunk

The teacher is not only fired, shes now facing criminal charges after just seven days on the job!

“When you make that decision in the line of work you are in that’s an automatic fire and not rehire,” said parent Brandi Parker.

Mom of seven Brandi Parker found out this morning after the district called. Her daughter is a second-grader at Skyview Elementary in Pinellas Park.

“Some people don’t have [good] backgrounds and they take a wrong turn in life and they take a wrong turn in life. Do I blame the school? Absolutely not,” Parker said.

According to arrest records, Lisa Edelstein was loud and belligerent in front of the children.

“Some bloodshot, watery eyes. Slurring of the words. There was some rocking back and forth, stumbling,” said Sgt. Roxanne Pohl, Pinellas Park Police.

Pohl was called in to help campus police.

“I did ask her to lower her voice. I attempted to explain that there were students in the school that we wish they were not interrupted,” Pohl said.

She says at one point, Edelstein tried to get in her car and leave.

“I was shocked, I was shocked. Disappointed. Here is someone we expect to come to school ready to teach and unfortunately thats not what happened this morning,” Pohl said.

Edelstein has faced disciplinary action before, part of her 30 years as an assistant teacher in Hillsborough County.

Today, Edelstein faces a disorderly conduct charge and possibly more. Pohl said marijuana was found in her car.