TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Senate passed House Bill 1557 on Tuesday morning, the “Parental Rights in Education” legislation labeled by critics the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

The vote was 22-17 with all Democrats and two Republicans voting against it: Fla. Sens. Jeffrey Brandes of St. Petersburg and Jennifer Bradley of Orange Park.

The bill now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is expected to sign it into law.

After nearly four hours of questions and debate on Monday night, Florida senators rejected all floor amendments to the parental rights legislation critics have labeled the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Near the end of a night filled with tears and anger — on the floor, in the Senate hallways and at school walkouts across the state — the Senate bill sponsor, Fla. Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, said the bill addresses the recent “trending posture” of kids coming out at school.

“There’s something wrong with how we’re emphasizing this, and all of a sudden overnight, they’re a celebrity when they felt like they were nobody,” Baxley said.

There were 13 total amendments filed ahead of Monday’s floor session; all were voted down.

One filed by Republican Fla. Sen. Jeffrey Brandes of St. Petersburg would have broadened the bill language from a ban on classroom instruction on “sexual orientation or gender identity” to “human sexuality, including, but not limited to, curricula addressing sexual activity, sexual orientation, or gender identity.”

“This is a blanket amendment,” Brandes said. “It says ‘talk to your parents’ about all of these conversations between kindergarten and third grade. Do I want my 8-year-old being instructed on sexual activity? Nope, I don’t want that, and neither do you.”

“Ultimately what it does is it gets Senator Baxley the intent that he wants without this bill’s impact,” Brandes said. “Because it applies equally to all of us, which is what I think we want.”

An amendment filed by Democratic Fla. Sen. Shevrin Jones of Miami Gardens, who is the first openly gay state senator, would have removed the age limit and banned any instruction “intended to change a student’s sexual orientation or gender identity.”

“I’ve been watching these children who are here,” Jones said as he began a story about his father that led him to tears.

“I never knew that living my truth would cause church members to leave my dad’s church,” Jones said. “Or friends to stop talking to me. Or families to make jokes about who you are.”

Other amendments would have defined the terms gender identity and sexual orientation, required schools to protect those categories in order to create a safe environment for students, and changed a separate statute on health education to teach the benefits of “monogamous” marriage rather than “heterosexual.”

HB 1557, officially entitled Parental Rights in Education, specifies a number of procedures school districts and school personnel must follow in relation to parents, including notifying parents of changes to their child’s emotional or physical health or well-being, prohibiting schools from adopting procedures encouraging students to keep information from parents, allowing parents access to their child’s records, letting parents refuse consent for any health care services offered by the school, forcing schools to get parental permission for any health screening or wellness questionnaire, and specifying time limits by which schools must respond to parents and resolve their issues before parents can escalate or sue.

Late Monday afternoon at the Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Gov. Ron DeSantis weighed in on the bill after taking issue with its ‘Don’t Say Gay’ nickname.

“We’re gonna make sure parents are able to send their kid to kindergarten without having some of this stuff injected into their school curriculum,” DeSantis said.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried spoke out against the bill minutes after it passed the Senate.

“This bill is an international embarrassment to our state,” she said. “Because the Governor and the legislature won’t say it, I will: this kind of hate and discrimination has no place in Florida. To Florida’s LGBTQ community: you are not alone, you are beautiful the way you are, and you are so loved. Please know that we will never stop fighting for a better world for you.”