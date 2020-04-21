Florida processing unemployment claims slower than any other state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at an emergency management warehouse alongside props of testing kits about the spread of the coronavirus, Friday March 13, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. ((AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Federal data suggests that Florida has processed its hundreds of thousands of new unemployment claims more slowly than any other state.

U.S. Department of Labor figures show Florida at the bottom among all 50 states and the District Columbia in the percentage of the unemployed it is serving, lagging behind states big and small. Nearly 7 of every 8 Floridians who managed to file claims during the three weeks from mid-March until early April were waiting to have them processed.