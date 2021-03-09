Florida prison inmates attacked accused child killer as he slept in jail cell

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say five South Florida inmates beat up an accused child killer as he slept because “of the nature of his pending charges.”

They’ve been charged with battery by a detainee for the March 1 attack on 53-year-old Jorge Barahona. A report says Barahona suffered bruises and a nosebleed.

Barahona is accused of killing his adopted 10-year-old daughter Nubia Barahona in February 2011. Investigators said she and her twin brother Victor were tortured for months. Her body was found soaked with chemicals in the back of her father’s truck along an interstate.

Last year Carmen Barahona pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges.

