MELBOURNE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Melbourne Police Department officer was shot Friday afternoon during a wellbeing check Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that Melbourne police decided to do the check after multiple 911 calls were made from a room at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel near the Melbourne Airport.

“There was some dialogue between the officers and the individuals inside [the room],” Chief David Gillespie said. “There was a little bit of silence and then the suspects started to count down.”

When the suspects got to one, they then fired at the officers, hitting one of them. Gillispie said the bullet hit the officer in his vest, which ended up saving him.

Mayor Paul Alfrey said he visited the officer at a local hospital and said the officer would “probably keep that vest on the wall.”

As of this report, one person was charged in the shooting: 28-year-old Lukas Alves. A witness told WESH he also saw a woman being walked out in handcuffs.

According to Gillespie, Friday was the officer’s 26th anniversary with the department.