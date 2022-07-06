APOPKA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Apopka police officer was reportedly charged with DUI after he was pulled over in a marked patrol vehicle in Eustis on his way to work Monday.

WFTV reported Oscar Mayorga was pulled over by Eustis police officers after they saw him driving recklessly. When he was pulled over, police saw Mayorga had an open beer can in the car’s center cupholder.

Mayorga also smelled of alcohol, according to Channel 9.

When officers asked Mayorga to get out of the car for a sobriety test, WFTV said couldn’t keep his balance and almost fell several times.

At the point Mayorga reportedly told officers he had “three tall boys” before his shift.

EPD arrested Mayorga on a DUI charge, according to WFTV. Someone from the Apopka Police Department had to come to pick up the car and Mayorga’s equipment.

Mayorga, who has been with APD for five years according to Channel 9, has been placed on paid administrative leave.