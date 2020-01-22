Florida officials vote on measure to give voting rights back to felons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and other officials vote to allow felons with unpaid fines to apply to have their voting rights restored when they finish their sentences.

The measure gives felons with outstanding fines another way to get their voting rights back.

This comes after legal clashes over a voter-approved measure known as Amendment 4.

Several groups filed lawsuits after lawmakers said only felons who have finished their sentences and paid their fines could have their voting rights restored.

