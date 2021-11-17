Florida murder suspect captured in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Wednesday morning, a murder suspect from Florida was arrested in Houston County, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

A BOLO alert was issued for John Patrick Guillebeau, 60, as a murder suspect on November 14 from Santa Rosa County, Florida.

Guillebeau was spotted on Highway 431 in a vehicle with a Georgia disabled veteran license plate.

Photo Credits: Rickey Stokes

He was captured without incident after Alabama state troopers and other local law officials pulled him over.

Guillebeau has been charged as a fugitive from justice.

He is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

Santa Rosa authorities are en route now to the Houston County Jail to transport Guillebeau back to Flordia, according to Alabama State Trooper Kendra McKinney.

This is a developing story. Stay with WDHN News for more updates.