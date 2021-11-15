Florida mother on the run with children arrested for stabbing ex-husband

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Seminole County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that a mother, who had been on the run with her two young children, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in Central Florida.

Di’Last Kellie was arrested during an early morning traffic stop in Orlando. Her daughters Natasha Hurtado, 10, and Liliana Hurtado, 13 were in Kellie’s car uninjured, according to a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office tweet. The Hurtado girls were reported missing Sunday afternoon.

**Update** Di’Last Kellie was booked in to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on an Attempted First Degree Murder warrant. She will have an afternoon IA. Kellie was arrested during an early morning traffic stop in Orlando. Her two daughters were in the vehicle unharmed. pic.twitter.com/a467bNvfI9 — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) November 15, 2021

Seminole Sheriff’s Office told WKRG the attempted murder charge was due to a stabbing involving Kellie with an estranged paramour.

According to an SCSO incident report, on Saturday, Nov 15 around 5:45 p.m. Seminole County Sheriff deputies responded to Greenstone Blvd in Lake Mary, Fla. Upon arrival a male victim was holding two towels over his midsection and blood was visible a short distance away.

The man said his ex-wife Kellie came to his home and stabbed him.

Seminole County Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and paramedics began to asses the man’s wounds.

The man was then taken to the hospital where he had surgery. Doctors reported to deputies the man sustained life-threatening injuries and would need several more surgeries.

The man had suffered a single stab wound in the chest.

Kellie will have a hearing Monday, Nov 15 in the afternoon.