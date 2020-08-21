Florida missing child Gabriel Nieves

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Gabriel Nieves, last seen in the area of the 7000 block of Ironbark Drive in Port Richey, FL.

He was last seen wearing black Nike Air Otero sneakers. Gabriel has dyed yellow-orange hair. Gabriel is introverted in behavior.

