Florida missing child alert issued for 2-year-old girl last seen mid-February

(WKRG) — Law enforcement authorities in Florida are asking the public for help in locating a missing 2 year old who was last seen in Alachua County in mid-February.

Christine Martin has been missing since February 15th, 2020, and she was last seen in Waldo, Florida area. Martin is suspected to be accompanied by Jennifer Goode, 26 years old, and Robert Martin, 46 years old.

Officials believe they may be traveling toward Starke, Florida in a black 2002 Toyota Camry with Florida tag, GAHR82.

Christine has blond hair and is about 2-feet tall.

