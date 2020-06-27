Florida missing child alert from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida missing child alert has been issued for 2-year-old My’ionnah Freeman. Freeman was last seen in West Jacksonville wearing an orange jumpsuit with a white bow in front. Freeman may be in the company of Jeremy Walker, who was last seen in a white tank top and dark shorts. Walker has multiple tattoos.
If you have seen Freeman please contact law enforcement immediately.
