Florida man wins $5K a week for life in scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man is millions of dollars richer after winning big in the Florida Lottery.

Christopher Lewis, 48, chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4,030,000.00 after winning the $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game, lottery officials said in a news release.

Lewis bought the winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 6425 County Line Road in Tampa. The retailer gets a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The overall odds of winning the game are one-in-3.35.