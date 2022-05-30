TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested in Palm Coast after he got into a fight with at a Shell gas station on May 25, according to deputies.

A video release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said that an “impatient” man was waiting in line when he threw his cup of coffee at a 76-year-old man in front of him and left.

Surveillance video showed the victim confront the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Sean Ruel of Palm Coast, who then punched him to the ground. Bystanders then followed the suspect as he took off.

He was later arrested on a charge of battery of a person over 65 years of age.