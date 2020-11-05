Florida man thinks he hears an intruder, shoots pregnant wife

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STUART, Fla. — A Florida man fatally shot his pregnant wife after he thought he heard an intruder outside his bedroom door, according to WPBF.

The shooting happened just around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Stuart.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said the man called 911, telling dispatchers he accidentally shot his wife.

She was taken to a hospital where she died. The woman was six months pregnant, and doctors were able to save the baby, according to WPBF.

A 2-year-old child also in the home was not injured.

The sheriff says the man gave detectives a detailed account of what happened.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories