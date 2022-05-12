TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Miami Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of stealing $200,000 worth of watches from a man’s luxury condo on Saturday.

According to CBS Miami, the victim told police he met the woman at a nightclub and brought her to his apartment to hang out.

“She presented herself as someone named Cynthia. She was a complete stranger to him,” Miami Police Officer Kiera Delva said, according to CBS Miami. “Once there they spoke more and had more drinks. He then fell asleep and woke up and realized she was gone as well as his pricey watches worth over $200,000.”

Authorities released surveillance video showing the woman getting in and out of the elevator. They said she arrived with the man around 1:30 a.m., and left alone several hours later.

The woman is seen carrying a brown medium-sized bag, vaping and swaying back and fort unsteadily.

Police said she left the building through the lobby and got into a rideshare.

The woman is described as white, medium build with long brown hair. She was wearing a brown tie-dye top with shorts and black sandals.

“She is quite brazen. While she does not appear to have been on our radar screen in the past, there is no doubt she will strike again,” Delva said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the woman to call the Miami Police Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).