TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man dressed in a Spider-Man costume was accused of striking a woman in the back of the head Monday and stealing her cash, according to reports.

Lequan Payne, 36, was dressed head to toe as the web-slinger when authorities said he robbed a woman near the intersection of Federal Highway and Dixianna Street Monday evening, a report from WSVN said.

The victim was at a laundromat when she noticed Payne wearing the Spider-Man costume, bright yellow shorts, and sneakers while riding his bicycle, NBC’s WTVJ reported.

The woman, who reportedly liked Payne’s costume, approached the man and asked for a picture of him. As the woman left the laundromat sometime later, she was unexpectedly struck in the back of the head, the report added.

After the woman fell to the ground, authorities said Payne grabbed $45 in cash that fell from the woman’s pocket.

According to WPLG, Payne was arrested Monday shortly before 11 p.m. near the intersection of South Federal Highway and Madison Street.

Officers said Payne was in possession of $46 in cash. He was charged with robbery (no firearm or weapon) and resisting an officer without violence. The bond was set at $6,000.