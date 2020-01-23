Florida man accused of lying about damage from Hurricane Irma

A street is flooded as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Florida man has been accused of lying about damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

An indictment was returned this week charging 26-year-old Deontre Javan Taylor with disaster assistance fraud.

He faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

The indictment says Taylor falsified records concerning his primary residence when submitting an application for assistance to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Hurricane Irma struck Florida in September 2017, causing about $50 billion in damage throughout the state.

A telephone message seeking comment from the Federal Public Defender wasn’t immediately returned.

