Florida Lottery introduces new draw game.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Lottery is introducing a new draw game today, Jan. 3, where matching one number can win cash prizes up to $1,250.

In the new game, CASH POP, players select a number from 1 to 15 and the dollar amount they wish to play per number- $1, $2 or $5. The dollar amount the player picks to play determines the cash prize players can win. If the winning number is drawn matches the number selected, then players will win the prize amount shown for that number.

CASH POP tickets can be purchased at any place where lottery tickets are sold in Florida. Drawings for the game are held five times a day, sevens days a week. The drawing times include:

8:45 a.m.

11:45 a..m.

2:45 a.m.

6:45 p.m.

11:45 p.m.

CASH POP draw results will be displayed in an animated reveal, which is available for viewing on the lottery’s website and official YouTube channel.

For more information on CASH POP, click here.