MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida landlord was arrested after a tenant accused him of using tiny hidden cameras to spy on a 12-year-old girl.

According to a WPTV report, Martin County Sheriff’s Office detectives charged Bruce Wayne Grady, 61, with video voyeurism.

Deputies said the hidden cameras were discovered after the girl tried to plug in various electronics in the bathroom and her bedroom, but they would not go into the outlet. She reportedly noticed something shiny in the grounding part of the outlet – the hole at the bottom of a three-pronged outlet – which turned out to be a camera.

“It was pretty easy to track back to the landlord,” Martin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek told WPTV. “The landlord had been seen unannounced in the apartment and he was confronted. The victim’s parents said, ‘Hey, what are you doing here?’ ‘Oh, no problem. I’m just doing electrical work.’ So it made it easier for our guys to track it back.”

Detectives seized Grady’s phone to determine how long he has been watching the girl. They said the cameras were connected to WiFi, providing a live feed to his phone.