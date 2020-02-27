Florida hospital worker charged after allegedly caught sucking patient’s toes

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida hospital worker was arrested after a patient allegedly caught him sucking on their toes, WFTS reports.

Frantz Beldorin, 23, was charged with battery on a person 65 years or older.

At about 11 p.m. Monday, a patient at Gulf Coast Hospital in Ft. Myers woke up to the feeling of someone touching their foot, they told deputies.

At first, they thought it was just a nurse checking in.

Then, it happened again. And then a third time, according to WFTS.

Feeling something wet between their toes, the patient looked down and allegedly saw Beldorin, a “sitter” at the hospital, kneeling beside the bed and looming over the foot.

The victim reported the incident to a nurse, and the hospital called in investigators.

