Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expected to sign bill banning ‘sanctuary cities’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign legislation banning “sanctuary cities.”

“I thank the Florida Legislature for presenting me with a bill that upholds the rule of law and addresses sanctuary cities and counties in Florida,” DeSantis tweeted after the bill passed the Senate 22-18 on Thursday. “We are a stronger state when we protect our residents, foster safe communities and respect the work of law enforcement.”

The bill will require local law enforcement agencies to work with federal immigration authorities to identify and hold people without legal status.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is warning people to not travel to Florida if the bill becomes law.

“If Florida State Bill 168 and House Bill 527 pass, it would undermine local governments’ ability to protect the civil rights of their residents by forcing local officials to cooperate with ICE. It would also put immigrants at risk of violence, potentially forcing victims and witnesses to stay silent for fear of deportation,” the ACLU’s Florida chapter said on its website.

“Both Florida residents, citizens and non-citizens, and travelers could face risks of being racially profiled and being detained without probable cause.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.