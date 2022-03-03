TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida First Lady has won her battle with breast cancer, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

“There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free,” said Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”

The governor thanked their supporters and the people who prayed for them during treatment.

“After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer free. All of you who have given thoughts and prayers to my family and my wife, thank you. It’s lifted her spirits and made a tremendous difference,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now – you can overcome this. I know it’s very difficult, but my wife is proof positive, and this is the exact type of news we had hoped for. She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. God Bless you all.”

The couple announced the diagnosis in October of last year.

Casey DeSantis is a former producer and television host. As the first lady of Florida, she’s led a number of initiatives, including Hope For Healing, a website that makes it easier for Floridians to access resources for mental health.