Florida educators file lawsuit to stop reopening of school buildings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Education Association have filed a lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis, Comissioner Richard Corcoran, and the Florida Department of Education to stop the reopening of school buildings.

“Gov. DeSantis needs a reality check, and we are attempting to provide one,” said FEA President Fedrick Ingram. “The governor needs to accept the reality of the situation here in Florida, where the virus is surging out of control. He needs to accept the evolving science. It now appears that kids 10 and older may pass along the virus as easily as adults. Everyone wants schools to reopen, but we don’t want to begin in-person teaching, face an explosion of cases and sickness, then be forced to return to distance learning. Florida’s Constitution demands that public schools be safe. Teachers and parents want our schools to meet that basic standard.”

A virtual conference discussion will be held at 1 PM EST on Monday, July 20, 2020, on a virtual zoom meeting.

LATEST STORIES