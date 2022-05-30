CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Harbor man was arrested Saturday morning after police said he speed over 100 mph in a 30-mph zone in Clearwater Beach.

Clearwater Beach police said that Jacob Samuel Egozi, 18, was headed east in along the beach at a high speed at around 1:57 a.m.

An affidavit said Egozi nearly crashed several times, driving recklessly off the beach at speeds over 100 mph.

Police said Egozi had a blood alcohol level of 0.130 and 0.133 after taking two breath samples. Officers said a bottle of rum and THC wax were found in the vehicle.

He was charged with driving under the influence, racing on a highway, and possession of a controlled substance.

His passenger, 20-year-old Alexus Savien Coutre of Clearwater, was also charged in the incident.