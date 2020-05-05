CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man created quite the eye-popping picture after backing on top of two parked vehicles.
According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, a man backed out of a SunTrust Bank drive-thru over a curb. He continued to reverse until he hopped the curb back into the SunTrust parking lot, and then reversed onto two stationary vehicles in the parking lot.
It was not known what caused the incident, but deputies were investigating.
No one was injured.
LATEST STORIES:
- Florida driver crashes on top of two parked cars, no one injured
- Voluntary testing for jail employees begins, inmate families say more needs to be done for incarcerated
- Bikers parade for front line workers
- Labrador Retrievers are America’s favorite dogs
- Parents surprise girl injured in motorcycle crash with prom on her front porch