Florida deputy wounded in shooting

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
INDIALANTIC, Fla. (AP) – A Florida deputy has been shot during a confrontation with a gunman in a residential neighborhood.
    
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was wounded Tuesday night in Indialantic, but released few details including the deputy’s name and the events surrounding the shooting.
    
The deputy was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center but his condition was not known.
    
Local media reports residents heard gunshots and that crime scene vans and patrol cars were lined up along the roadway.

