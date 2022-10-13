TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a Polk County deputy who was involved in a shooting Wednesday night was saved from serious injury because he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10 p.m., two of its deputies responded to a call about a family disturbance at a home in Davenport’s Tanglewood Preserve neighborhood.

The suspect, 41-year-old Gabriel Batista, was not there when they arrived, but returned to the home a short time later. He was ordered to show his hands, which were behind his back, but refused.

When one of the deputies tried to deploy a stun gun, Batista brandished a gun and opened fire, hitting the other deputy.

The unidentified deputy was struck in the chest but his bulletproof vest deflected the bullet, authorities said.

“The vest saved his life,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The deputy returned fire, but Batista was not hit by any rounds, and threw his gun and surrendered, Judd said.

He was taken into custody, but the sheriff’s office did not say what charges he faces at this time.

Judd said the deputy was taken to an area hospital in good condition, and could be released as soon as Thursday.

An investigation was ongoing, and further information will likely be released Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.