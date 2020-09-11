Florida couple charged with lying about hurricane damage

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida husband and wife have been charged with lying about damage caused by Hurricane Irma.
Federal court records say Christina and Joseph Catalano were arrested Wednesday.
Christina Catalano has been charged with disaster assistance fraud, and both have been charged with making false statements to federal agents. Christina Catalano faces up to 30 years in prison, and Joseph Catalano faces five years.
Hurricane Irma struck Florida in September 2017, causing about $50 billion in damage throughout the state.
