Florida couple charged with lying about hurricane damage

CARIBBEAN SEA – SEPTEMBER 9: In this NOAA-NASA GOES Project handout image, GOES satellite shows Hurricane Irma as it moves over Cuba and towards the Florida coast as a category 4 storm in the Caribbean Sea taken at 14:15 UTC on September 09, 2017. Hurricane Irma barreled through the Turks and Caicos Islands as a category 4 storm en route to a destructive encounter with Florida this weekend. (Photo by NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images)

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida husband and wife have been charged with lying about damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

Federal court records say Christina and Joseph Catalano were arrested Wednesday.

Christina Catalano has been charged with disaster assistance fraud, and both have been charged with making false statements to federal agents. Christina Catalano faces up to 30 years in prison, and Joseph Catalano faces five years.

Hurricane Irma struck Florida in September 2017, causing about $50 billion in damage throughout the state.

