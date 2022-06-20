MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida police officer was indicted Friday for allegedly using a COVID-19 relief loan to fix up his vintage car, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

An unsealed indictment said that Jason Scott Carter, 44, of Boca Raton allegedly applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan and loan agreement for his alleged business, Jason S. Carter Inc.

The DOJ said that Carter claimed that his business had gross revenues of $100,000 in the 12 months before January 31, 2020.

“In reality, the business had only minimal gross revenues during that period,” the DOJ said.

Authorities said Carter allegedly certified he would only use the money to support his business, but in reality, he spent $21,000 of Small Business Administration loan money at a car repair company.

Carter, who worked as an officer with the Coral Springs Police Department, was charged with a count of wire fraud. If found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

If you know of a case of attempted fraud involving COVID-19, call the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or fill out the NCDF Web Complaint Form.