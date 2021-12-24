Florida breaks state record for daily COVID-19 cases

A study from Oregon Health and Science University suggests that antibodies generated from vaccination and a breakthrough case are more effective against the virus that causes COVID-19. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida has broken its previous record for new daily cases of COVID-19, according to Preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Dec. 23, 31,758 cases were reported, breaking the record by more than 4,000 individual cases. The number of pending cases, which are awaiting confirmation, was close to 9,000 on the same day.

The previous record was set on Aug. 26, when 27,668 cases were reported in the CDC daily tracker for Florida.

The CDC numbers are collected by the Florida Department of Health and published each day by the CDC. FDOH only reports state numbers on its own platforms weekly, typically on Fridays.

The daily number reported on Dec. 23 is the highest number in December, with case numbers breaking a streak of low counts to rise back into five-digit numbers on Dec. 17.

Before that, Florida hadn’t had more than a four-digit caseload, averaging in the lower thousands, since Sept. 21, when cases were just over 10,000.

As it’s Christmas Eve, it is currently unclear if FDOH will be providing a weekly COVID update. The state government has been closed for business since Dec. 23 to give employees time to celebrate the holidays.

8 On Your Side has reached out to FDOH for confirmation.

The state government will reopen on Dec. 27, before closing again on Dec. 30 until Jan. 2, 2022 for the New Year.