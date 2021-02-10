Florida bill would protect hospitals from COVID-19 lawsuits

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit at Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Calif. The U.S. registered its highest deaths yet from the coronavirus on the same day as a mob attack on the nation’s capitol laid bare some of the same, deep political divisions that have hampered the battle against the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida health care providers would be protected from lawsuits claiming their actions led to illness or death caused by the coronavirus under a bill approved by a Senate committee.

The Senate Judiciary committee approved the legislation by a 6-4 vote Wednesday. Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes said the bill is particularly important because of a lack of personal protective equipment and availability of coronavirus tests in the early days of the pandemic.

Democrats argued that the bill could prevent people from their right to seek damages in court.

Brandes is also sponsoring a separate bill to protect Florida businesses from coronavirus lawsuits.