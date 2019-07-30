Florida beekeeper says someone poisoned his honey bees

FILE – This Jan. 28, 2014 file photo shows a hive of honeybees on display at the Vermont Beekeeping Supply booth at the annual Vermont Farm Show at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction, Vt. The European Union has made a key breakthrough to completely ban pesticides that harm bees and their crop pollination. […]

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A central Florida beekeeper says he believes someone is poisoning his honey bees.

Horace Bell tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that he found dead bees all over his property when he went to check the hives Sunday. He’s offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

He has owned the apiary and worked in the honey bee industry for decades. He contacted the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and an investigator visited the property Monday.

Bell believes they’ve been poisoned because in addition to the dead bees, he says many others are acting abnormally.

He has about 20,000 hives in Florida and about 1,000 are at the DeLand property. He’s taking the hives to Fort Pierce for safekeeping.