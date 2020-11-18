Florida Atlantic gets record grant to study Holocaust

FILE – A picture taken just after the liberation by the Soviet army in January, 1945, shows a group of children wearing concentration camp uniforms at the time behind barbed wire fencing in the Oswiecim (Auschwitz) nazi concentration camp. Germany has agreed to provide more than a half billion euros to aid Holocaust survivors struggling under the burdens of the coronavirus pandemic, the organization that negotiates compensation with the German government said Wednesday. (AP Photo/CAF pap, file)

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) – Florida Atlantic University has received the largest gift in its history, a $20 million donation that will be used to found an institute for Jewish and Holocaust studies.

The Boca Raton school announced the gift from Kurt and Marilyn Wallach on Tuesday. The institute will be named after them. Kurt Wallach’s immediate family fled Nazi Germany when he was a child, eventually arriving in the United States. After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Wallach founded several businesses. The 94-year-old entrepreneur said he made the donation to honor and remember all who perished in the Holocaust, including members of his family.

