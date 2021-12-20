Florida Association of Managing Entities encourages Floridians to prioritize mental health

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Association of Managing Entities (FAME) is encouraging Floridians to prioritize their mental health in the new year.

FAME believes the year 2022 will be another challenging year for Floridians.

According to a news release from FAME, the US Surgeon General issued a public health advisory warning of a youth mental health crisis. Countless Americans suffered worsening depression, anxiety, and isolation as the nation approached the second year of the pandemic.

Additionally to mental health awareness, access to the life-saving drug naloxone has become more widespread. According to the Florida Department of Health, naloxone is a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose.

Naloxone can reverse and block the effects of other opioids such as heroin, morphine, and oxycodone.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health issues or substance use disorder FAME encourages you to take the first steps by calling 211 to be connected to community resources.