Florida abortion bill requiring minors to get parental consent closer to passing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida lawmakers are moving closer to enacting legislation that would require parental consent before a minor can get an abortion.

After a passionate debate in the state Senate on Thursday, the state Senate voted along party lines to advance the measure. A similar bill awaits action by the House floor.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he supports the effort in the GOP-led Legislature.

If the measure becomes law, Florida would join 26 other states in requiring at least one parent give written permission authorizing a doctor to terminate the pregnancy of a minor.

