Flooding main threat from Ida for much of Jackson County, Mississippi

PASCAGOULA, Miss (WKRG) — Drive around Pascagoula as Ida makes landfall and you might find your path blocked by barricades or flooded roadways. Sunday morning a list of about a dozen roads were blocked in Pascagoula.

Local officials are concerned with how much rain could potentially fall with this storm and drain into Jackson County waterways for the next few days.

In an email, Jackson County EMA Director Earl Etheridge points out: “Just because the hurricane’s center and hurricane-force winds are to our west does not mean we have escaped the storm. Until all the rain gets out of here.” Localized flooding will be a concern for a number of days.