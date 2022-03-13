FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Smalltown spirit comes through in Flomaton. Saturday members of the Flomaton Police Department and other first responders held what they’re calling a “Fat Saturday” parade.

Police and fire vehicles rolled through a neighborhood to help raise the spirits for a family who missed out on Fat Tuesday due to recent medical issues. This is according to a post from the police department on Facebook.

Police Chief Charles Thompson wrote: “This is what Makes living in Flomaton what it is. For those who helped organize this, incredible job. You know who you are.”