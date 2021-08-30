Flash flooding causes problems in Pascagoula Monday

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Heavy storms weren’t letting up for Pascagoula residents Monday. By mid-morning dozens of streets were underwater, making it tough to get around south Mississippi.

“A lot of low lying streets, low lying areas, they got a significant amount of water on them,” a driver said.

Jackson County was issued multiple tornado warnings Monday morning as Ida’s rain bands continued to push onshore. Those bands producing high wind gusts and a lot of rain over the same area. Flash flooding stranded drivers by noon.

“I went through one part on the way back to the house and my truck just stopped completely and I was like hmm. I probably should have went a little slower, but we were alright,” Joshua Kite said.

Rain left parts of Pascagoula cut off from the rest, but by mid-afternoon, that rain stopped and the winds died down, allowing most of the standing water to recede.

“We were here during Katrina, so we saw a lot of water then, a lot. I’m surprised it’s all the way up here to our church this time,” a driver said.

By 4 p.m., most of the water standing on roadways across the city was gone. You could hardly tell there had been major issues just hours earlier. Residents say the situation could’ve been much worse had Hurricane Ida inched closer to Mississippi.

“Nothing broke. No power went out. No windows busted and everything’s still good,” Kite said.