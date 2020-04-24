Fla. suspect spit on officers, claimed to have Coronavirus

State / Regional

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida man spit at police officers and told them he had the new coronavirus as they arrested him for shoplifting at a convenience story.

Orlando police say 26-year-old Christopher Abad was arrested Monday night at a 7-11 and charged with theft, assault, battery on a law enforcement officer and assault on a law enforcement officer. Police say Abad coughed on and tried to kick an officer who attempted to handcuff him. Authorities say Abad then spit on the officer and tried to spit on other officers.

Police haven’t confirmed whether Abad was tested for the coronavirus after his arrest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories