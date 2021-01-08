Fla. school district upholds firing of teacher over crude TikTok videos

UMATILLA, Fla. (AP) – A central Florida school district won’t reinstate a middle school teacher who lost his job after making “lewd and offensive” TikTok videos that were seen by his students.

The Lake County School Board agreed last month to uphold the termination of Todd Erdman’s teaching contract. The 45-year-old had taught at Umatilla Middle School for 12 years. He was fired after the videos were brought to school officials’ attention. Officials said the videos amounted to professional misconduct. In one, he cursed and drank a beer, joking that he needed alcohol because of the “idiots” he worked with.

