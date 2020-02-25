Five teens charged with capital murder in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police charged five teens with capital murder after a robbery turned deadly Monday afternoon.
Police say they robbed a girl under the age of 18 and threatened her at gunpoint. Authorities say a fight broke out the victim was shot and killed.
The suspects ages range from 15-years-old to 17-years-old: Yakeshia Blackmon (17), Willow Blackmon (15), Jasmine Kelley (15), Jarvis Cook (17) and Jaquez Porter (17).
Bond for four of the suspects was set at $1,000,000. Cook was granted no bond because he was already out on bond for aggravated assault when this crime was committed.