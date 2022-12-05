LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Five Fort Polk soldiers were arrested after allegedly drugging and raping two women.

John Bianzon, 29, Franzrobert T. Camentil, 20, Cyrus Labial, 24, Ajjashery J. Flores, 24 and Frinzdeivhid Ramit, 19, were arrested after allegedlt raping two women.

Detectives with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office interviewed one of the victims and learned that she knew one of the five men who went to her residence in the Rosepine area on Nov. 24.

The victim said that when the man showed up at her house, he was with four other men who she, and her roommate, did not know.

Both victims drank alcohol provided by the five men, and started to feel an exaggerated effect to the alcohol and suspected the men mixed illicit ingredients into the drinks.

Detectives learned that men had raped the two women after they had become incapacitated.

Forensic testing was performed on the victims and found that each victim suffered injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Bond has not been set and the suspects remain in the VPSO jail.

Detectives arrested the five men with charges of: