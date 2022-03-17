NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police began searching for 5 juvenile inmates after they reportedly escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth on Thursday, March 17.

According to the facility, police are actively searching the New Orleans area, with detectives set up in “strategic areas near their domiciles.

Officials say guards noticed the escapees missing on Thursday morning after searching the facility. It is believed they escaped through an attic space.

A spokesperson told WGNO they credit “human error on their part” for the missing juveniles, adding that “someone wasn’t doing their due diligence” when the escape happened.

The facility is expected to release an official statement later on Thursday.